NCCAL Represents Kuwait Culture At Doha Book Fair

DOHA, May 9 (KUNA) -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters is taking part in the 33rd edition of Doha International Book Fair to highlight the cultural and literary aspects of the State of Kuwait, NCCAL's representative Khalifa Al-Rabbah said.

"The book fair provides us with a change to promote cultural exchanges with other participants in the event," he told KUNA on the sidelines of the opening ceremony on Thursday.

He noted that the book fair also sheds light on the exemplary relations between Kuwait and Qatar.

All publications of the NCCAL, including "the world culture," "global creativity" and the chain of "world of knowledge," are on display at the book fair being organized by Qatar's Ministry of Culture, he added.

Opened earlier today, the book fair lasts until May 18 with 515 publishers from 42 countries participating. (end)

