Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Anticipates Growth In Product Demand Amid Rising Cases Of Human Leptospirosis

SenesTech, a rodent fertility control product provider, is projecting an increase in demand for its Evolve(TM) Soft Bait

This follows the rising cases of human leptospirosis in New York, an infection associated with exposure to rat urine

Evolve offers a humane approach to controlling the rodent population, with the potential for complete elimination in 12 to 18 months Evolve contributes a significant chunk of SenesTech's revenue, and the company projects that this will continue to be the case given recent developments

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control product provider, and inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, is expecting an increase in the demand for its product offering in the wake of the rising cases of human leptospirosis, particularly in New York. As an infection associated with exposure to rat urine, the rising cases have highlighted New York's worsening rat problem and further prompted the need for more sustainable and practical solutions ( ).

Human leptospirosis has been linked to residential or occupational exposure to rat urine in environments such as soil and water, as well as materials contaminated with rat urine, such as trash bags or bins containing food waste. Symptoms of the condition include coughing, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice, rash, and conjunctival suffusion. If left untreated, it can lead to kidney failure, liver damage, respiratory distress, and even meningitis.

Previously, the city employed various methods of controlling rat populations, including rodenticides, and even a“rat czar” was tasked with dealing with the issue. Given the inefficiency of these approaches, earlier in the year, a new bill was proposed by an Upper West Side City Council Member, seeking to ban the use of rodenticide in the city's war on rats. The move sought to explore more humane methods with guaranteed results in the long term.

“This is not a problem we can kill our way out of. It's time to embrace these more common sense and humane methods,” noted Jakob Shaw, a special project manager for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( ).

In its earlier venture into exploring rodent contraceptives, New York City had used SenesTech's ContraPest(R) as an alternative to rodenticide. Given its liquid form, it proved challenging to use despite posting a rat reduction of up to 68% in controlled studies. In subsequent long term field studies, ContraPest showed reductions in rats up to 90%. SenesTech, however, now has its new soft bait product, Evolve(TM), launched in January 2024, and proving extremely popular due to its ease of use and effectiveness. Studies have shown that the product could help reduce rat populations by 50% in just six months.

“If you've gotten the whole population on birth control, you should see close to a complete elimination of that population in 12 to 18 months,” noted Dan Palasky, SenesTech's Chief Technical Officer (“CTO”).“You're not controlling the death rate. You're controlling the birth rate,” he added ( ).

With the cases of leptospirosis hitting 24 in 2023, higher than in any prior year, it is essential now, more than ever, to address the rat menace in the city. Given this mounting pressure, SenesTech anticipates a growth in demand for its Evolve soft bait. Since its launch, SenesTech has seen an uptick in demand, and Evolve is already contributing a significant portion of the company's revenue. The company expects this trajectory to continue, even as it works to introduce a soft bait contraceptive product for mice.

IBN