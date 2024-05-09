Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX: FLOW) (OTCQX: FLWBF) To Attend EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flow Beverage (TSX: FLOW) (OTCQX: FLWBF) will be attending EF Hutton's Annual Global Conference at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on May 15, 2024. Trent MacDonald, Flow's Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Operations, will be hosting investor meetings during the course of the conference. Investors interested in meeting with Flow may contact EF Hutton at ... .

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow's mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water and award-winning organic flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow's overarching purpose to“bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available at retailers in Canada and the United States, and online For more information, visit the company's website at .

To view IBN's coverage of the conference, visit:



About IBN's Coverage

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the companies participating at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.

For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...