Join Our Webinar: Planning Impactful Fall Employee Volunteer Activities

Does it feel like there's never enough time to plan, resources to invest or the right amount of meaningful volunteer opportunities available? Well, you're not alone. Planning a company-wide volunteer initiative that engages employees is no easy feat. We invite you to join Points of Light for our next webinar"Planning Impactful Fall Employee Engagement Activities" on May 17 at 1:00 PM ET for an interactive learning session featuring industry experts, including one of our Global Network leaders, who will share actionable strategies to galvanize your workforce for a purpose-driven fall season. Join us to:



Discover the latest trends and innovative approaches in employee volunteering.

Learn from real-world examples and success stories to inspire and inform your organization's community engagement efforts. Explore strategies to make volunteer efforts inclusive and accessible to all employees.

You'll get answers to frequently asked questions alongside practical guidance, which will enable you to strategically plan for upcoming employee volunteer activities. Come ready with questions for our speakers or submit them in advance when registering.

Featured Speakers:



Michelle Dee, COO, Jersey Cares Jennifer Nash, SVP, Corporate Activation, Points of Light

Hosted by Points of Light, a global leader in employee volunteering, this session aims to empower corporate social impact practitioners with knowledge and tools to create meaningful and compelling employee engagement initiatives that aid in successfully achieving year-end social impact goals.

