Firefighters Put Out Dry Grassland Fires In Amman, Irbid

Amman, May 9 (Petra) - Cadres from the Civil Defense Directorate extinguished two separate fires on Thursday, which ignited across vast areas of dry grass and agricultural crops in Amman and Irbid without any reported casualties.The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and exercising caution to prevent similar incidents.He urged citizens to refrain from lighting fires near dry grasslands, forests, or fruit trees, stressing that fires ignited during outdoor activities, particularly during high temperatures, should be promptly extinguished to mitigate potential risks to public safety.