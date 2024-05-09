Kuwait DM Condoles With UAE Over Sheikh Hazzaa's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammad Al-Mazrouei, voicing sincere condolence over the demise of Sheikh Hazzaa bin Sultan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. In the cable, the Kuwaiti minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased, dwell him in paradise and grant Al-Nahyan Family and the Emirati people patience and solace. (end) ahk

