Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 9, 2024







Futures Fade as Miners Weigh Manulife, Nutrien in Vogue Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday, as a drop in copper prices and higher bond yields outweighed a rebound in oil, while investors awaited more cues on the timing of interest rate cuts.The TSX Composite dumped 31.46 points to conclude Wednesday at 22,290.62.June futures backpedaled 0.1% Thursday.The Canadian dollar slid 0.01 cents to 72.87 cents U.S.In corporate news, Nutrien, the world's biggest fertilizer producer beat first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday.Manulife Financial on Wednesday reported better than expected quarterly profit boosted by a robust performance in its Asia business and wealth management unit.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange fell 3.22 points Wednesday to 590.02.ON WALLSTREETStock futures declined on Thursday as a recent slate of disappointing earnings dampened investor sentiment.Futures for the 30-stock index shed 85 points, or 0.2%, to 39,110.Futures for the S&P 500 slid 8.5 points, or 0.2%, at 5,204.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite dipped 38.5 points, or 0.2%, to 18,148.A fresh batch of quarterly earnings reports came out below Wall Street's expectations, pushing stocks slightly lower in premarket trading.Warner Bros Discovery shares slid 4.4% after reporting a miss on the top and bottom lines, while semiconductor company Arm lost more than 7.5% over lackluster revenue guidance. Airbnb pulled back more than 9% after a weak guidance overshadowed a first-quarter beat.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index perked 1.2%.Oil prices climbed 66 cents to $79.65 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices took on 50 cents to $2,322.80 U.S. an ounce.

