Plane veers off runway in Senegal airport, injuring 11

(MENAFN) Senegal's Blaise Diagne International Airport issued a statement reporting that 11 individuals sustained injuries, with 4 of them being classified as serious, following an incident involving a Boeing 737 passenger plane during takeoff on Thursday morning. The aircraft in question, Air Senegal flight HC301, was en route to Bamako, Mali, when it veered off the runway during the takeoff phase, according to the airport's statement. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. local time, raising concerns about the safety protocols and operational procedures at the airport.



Of the 78 passengers onboard the flight, eleven individuals were confirmed to have sustained injuries, with four of them requiring urgent medical attention due to the severity of their injuries. The nature and extent of the injuries sustained by the passengers remain unspecified, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.



Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the root causes of the runway excursion, with a focus on identifying any potential factors contributing to the incident. The inquiry aims to shed light on the sequence of events leading up to the plane's departure from the runway, including any operational lapses or mechanical failures that may have occurred.



In response to the incident, Blaise Diagne International Airport has taken precautionary measures by temporarily suspending operations. The closure of the airport underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for thorough investigations to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and airline personnel.



As the investigation unfolds, aviation authorities and relevant stakeholders are expected to collaborate closely to assess safety protocols, implement corrective measures, and prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the inherent risks associated with air travel and underscores the importance of robust safety standards and emergency preparedness measures within the aviation industry.

