Egypt showcases tourism potential at Arabian Travel Market 2024

(MENAFN) The Arab Republic of Egypt is seizing the opportunity to showcase its vast tourism potential, ambitious projects, and future initiatives at the prestigious "Arabian Travel Market 2024" in Dubai. This proactive engagement underscores Egypt's commitment to enriching the tourism experience and attracting a broader spectrum of visitors from around the world, with a particular focus on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, led by the UAE. This strategic approach aligns with Egypt's recent tourism achievements, as evidenced by the significant milestone of welcoming nearly 15 million tourists in 2023.



Dr. Ghada Shalaby, Egyptian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Tourism Affairs, emphasized Egypt's dedication to diversifying its tourism offerings to cater to evolving traveler preferences. The Ministry has unveiled a range of new products designed to appeal to diverse segments of travelers, spanning from health tourism to incentive travel, conferences, exhibitions, and innovative initiatives like Umrah Plus and the enticing Cairo City Break program.



Central to Egypt's tourism strategy is a focus on collaboration, with an emphasis on fostering partnerships and cooperation between the tourism sector and tour operators across various regions. Dr. Shalaby highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as those in the Near and Far East and other Arab nations. By pooling efforts and resources, the Ministry aims to promote Egyptian destinations and deliver exceptional experiences to visitors. Through collaborative endeavors spanning all facets of the tourism sector, Egypt is poised for growth and prosperity, supported by a commitment to enhancing service levels and infrastructure development.



In summary, Egypt's participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 reflects its proactive approach to tourism promotion and development, guided by a strategic vision to leverage its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to attract a diverse array of visitors from across the globe. Through partnerships, innovation, and a focus on delivering memorable experiences, Egypt is positioned for continued success in the dynamic and competitive global tourism landscape.



