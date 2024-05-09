Somali area retracts acknowledgement of federal government

(MENAFN) The semi-autonomous state of Puntland in Somalia has taken a significant step, announcing its withdrawal from the federal system of governance in protest against recent constitutional amendments enacted by the central government. This move underscores growing tensions within the East African nation's political landscape.



The Somali parliament, based in Mogadishu, recently passed a series of constitutional changes, including the reinstatement of direct presidential voting, a system of universal suffrage that had been abandoned since the 1969 military coup led by Mohamed Siad Barre. This decision, while hailed by some as a step towards democracy, has been met with resistance from Puntland authorities.



President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed off on the revised constitution, granting himself and future leaders expanded powers, including the authority to appoint or dismiss the prime minister. Previously, such decisions were subject to parliamentary approval. President Mohamud defended the amendments as crucial for advancing democracy in Somalia.



However, Puntland's council of ministers swiftly condemned the constitutional amendments, arguing that they were enacted without the input of all Somalis and posed a threat to national unity. In a statement, the ministers asserted Puntland's right to function as a fully independent government until a federal system of governance, a constitution agreed upon by all Somalis, and approved through a referendum, are established.



The rift between Puntland and the central government deepened further as Puntland chose not to participate in reform talks held by the National Consultative Council, which aimed to streamline Somalia's election process. This decision follows Puntland's earlier declaration of operating as an "independent government," citing concerns over the perceived erosion of state-building efforts.



As Somalia grapples with political discord and challenges to its federal structure, the stance taken by Puntland underscores the complexities of governance and unity within the nation. The rejection of federal authority signals a critical juncture in Somalia's political trajectory, with implications for stability and democracy in the region.

