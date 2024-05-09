IPL 2024: 'No One Plays Better Spin Than Travis', Abhishek Sharma Praises Fellow SRH Opener After Win Over LSG

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young opener player Abhishek Sharma showered praises on his opening partner Travis Head, stating that Australian batters have a unique ability to handle spin bowling like no other.

SRH picked up their seventh win of the IPL 2024 after they stormed through to a 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

LSG batting first scored 165 runs and managed to score only 27 runs in the Power-play. In response, the home team successfully chased down the target of 166 runs in 9.4 overs, courtesy of explosive batting from Head (89 off 30) and Abhishek (75 off 28), for a crucial victory and moving to No. 3 in the standings.

"I don't think anyone plays better spin than Travis. The shots he hit off K Gowtham, normally batters can't do that, that shows how special he is. He's very clear, whenever I talk to him, the way he compliments me, I have always been a big fan of him over the last year that I have followed him. When our understanding was established and our partnership improved, we became good friends off the pitch and have started spending more time," said Abhishek on Jio Cinema while speaking on his relationship with Head.

Abhishek, who smashed eight boundaries and six maximums during his sensational knock against LSG, said his fearless approach was something "he took on during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy."

"I think this approach was something I took on during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I feel when I play this way, look at the ball, and react, my shots come off better and the bowler comes under pressure. I always thought if I play in the IPL, I'll try to maintain this. Our support staff and Pat (Cummins), the way they think, I have never seen anyone else think like that. They're like, 'Go out there and express yourself. Play as aggressively as you can, we'll back you.' I think that matters a lot," he said.

Sharma also discussed how he tackled the LSG bowlers and said, "They were bowling cutters in the middle. I thought the cutters could slow down on their way, but Travis and I had planned to play it the way you would hit a spinner with the spin. So, if it's an off-cutter, we look to hit towards long-off covers. If it's a leg cutter, obviously we look at mid-wicket or mid-on," he concluded.