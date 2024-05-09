Amir Meets Omani Minister Of Culture, Sports And Youth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, His Highness Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of Sultanate of Oman, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the outset of the meeting, the Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, to His Highness the Amir, and his wishes for His Highness for continued health and happiness, and for the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Amir, conveyed to Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, his greetings to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and his wishes of good health and wellness for him, and for the brotherly Omani people further progress and development.

During the meeting, the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop them were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.

