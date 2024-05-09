President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Pay Tribute To Azerbaijanis Who Died For Victory Over Fascism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) May 9 marks the 79th anniversary of the historic Victory overfascism, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, VictoriousCommander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyevavisited the grave of Major General of Tank Troops Hazi Aslanov, whowas twice awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. The headof state and the First Lady placed flowers at his statue and paidtribute to all Azerbaijanis killed during the war.

The people of Azerbaijan made a significant contribution to thehistoric Victory over fascism. Azerbaijani citizens played atremendous role in achieving this Victory, with 600,000 sons anddaughters sent to the frontline. More than 300,000 of themheroically died in battles. Over 130 representatives of Azerbaijanwere awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for theirbravery during the war, and more than 170,000 soldiers and officersreceived various orders and medals.

Azerbaijani divisions covered a glorious battle road from theCaucasus to Berlin, with hundreds of our compatriots fighting aspart of guerrilla groups. Azerbaijani oil played a crucial role inthis Victory. Azerbaijan was a major supplier of fuel andlubricants to the Soviet army, supplying 90 percent of engine oil,80 percent of gasoline and 70 percent of oil.

The historic heroism of the sons of Azerbaijan has always beentreated with utmost respect. National Leader of the Azerbaijanipeople Heydar Aliyev paid special attention and took great care ofwar veterans during his time in power, describing them as“thegolden fund of our people”. President Ilham Aliyev has also focusedon resolving the social problems of war veterans, providing themwith financial assistance on the eve of 9 May, Victory Day. By anOrder of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 2, 2024, veterans ofthe 1941-1945 war were provided with 2,000 manats, while widows ofsoldiers killed during or after World War II, individuals whoselflessly worked in the rear at the time, employees of specialforces who performed tasks for the benefit of the army and navywithin the operational boundaries of the frontlines or combatnavies during World War II, persons awarded medals and badges forthe defense of Leningrad during World War II, as well as personsinvolved in the defense of the besieged city of Leningrad receivedone-time financial assistance amounting to 1,000 manats. Thisdemonstrates once again that comprehensive attention and care forwar veterans is one of the top priorities of state policy inAzerbaijan.

For the fourth consecutive year, the people of Azerbaijan arecelebrating the Victory over fascism in the 1941-1945 war with evengreater pride, following our Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War justice that our people had aspired to for 30 years has finallyprevailed, and Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrityand sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders underthe leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief IlhamAliyev.

The memory of all our sons and daughters who died in thestruggle for the sovereignty and territorial integrity ofAzerbaijan, as well as during the 1941-1945 war, will forever livein the hearts of the people.