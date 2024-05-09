               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China's EV Giants Driving Onshore Equity Rally


5/9/2024 5:12:07 AM

China's economic success doesn't necessarily sustain an equity rally

David P. Goldman discusses the role of China's electric vehicle (EV) companies in driving the A-shares equity market rally, refutes the idea of overcapacity causing China's export success, and addresses the potential further depreciation of the Chinese yuan.

Asia Times

