China's EV Giants Driving Onshore Equity Rally

(MENAFN- Asia Times)
China's economic success doesn't necessarily sustain an equity rally
David P. Goldman discusses the role of China's electric vehicle (EV) companies in driving the A-shares equity market rally, refutes the idea of overcapacity causing China's export success, and addresses the potential further depreciation of the Chinese yuan. Latest stories
Germany: CDU preparing to reclaim the chancellery, double-down on Ukraine support
Diego Faßnacht writes that signs point to Germany's opposition Conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) leading the next government. This could mean a change in German policy on the Ukraine issue in favor of even more extensive military support.
Steady Russian gains but no deployment for a major offensive
James Davis tracks strategic advances made by Russian forces, who have seized key positions and villages on the Ukrainian front, particularly in the Avdeyevka sector, while targeting military depots and railway infrastructure responsible for transporting Western arms and equipment.
Biden administration goes after Chinese shipping
Scott Foster details the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) probe into allegedly unfair practices by China in the shipbuilding sector after the United Steelworkers (USW) and several other unions filed a petition that seeks to impose a special port fee on Chinese-built vessels.
