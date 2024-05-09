Germany: CDU preparing to reclaim the chancellery, double-down on Ukraine support

Diego Faßnacht writes that signs point to Germany's opposition Conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) leading the next government. This could mean a change in German policy on the Ukraine issue in favor of even more extensive military support.

Steady Russian gains but no deployment for a major offensive

James Davis tracks strategic advances made by Russian forces, who have seized key positions and villages on the Ukrainian front, particularly in the Avdeyevka sector, while targeting military depots and railway infrastructure responsible for transporting Western arms and equipment.

Biden administration goes after Chinese shipping