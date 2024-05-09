Germany emphasizes urgent need to prevent escalations of Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the urgent need to prevent further escalation of the conflict in Gaza following a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Wednesday. Pistorius echoed Guterres' sentiment that every effort must be made to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza.



Acknowledging the complex dilemma faced by Israel in balancing necessary actions with the need to minimize civilian suffering, Pistorius stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions. He highlighted the limitations of resolving such issues solely through negotiation and underscored the crucial role of continued diplomatic engagement and open discussions.



Earlier in the day, Germany had called for intensified diplomatic efforts between Israel and Hamas to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza. Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer emphasized the necessity of ongoing discussions to reach a resolution, emphasizing the urgency of freeing hostages and delivering humanitarian aid to the affected population.



Deschauer emphasized the potential of a humanitarian cease-fire to pave the way for broader political dialogue, providing hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions, including the Israeli army's evacuation orders in eastern Rafah and the seizure of control over the Rafah crossing, Germany reiterated its commitment to diplomatic solutions and the imperative of avoiding further humanitarian crises.

