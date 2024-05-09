Colt Wins Best Information Vendor (Platinum) By Shanghai Stock Exchange's China Investment Information Services Limited

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2024 - Colt Technology Services , the digital infrastructure company, has been named "Best Information Vendor (Platinum)" by China Investment Information Services (CIIS) Limited, at CIIS's Sixth Global Information Vendor Conference held in Hong Kong on 22 March 2024.









Wesley Elder, Product Director, Global Capital Markets, Colt Technology Services (second to right), receiving the Best Information Vendor Award (Platinum) at the CIIS Global Information Vendor Conference.

CIIS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), and is the overseas sole agent of SSE market data. With the award, Colt was recognised by CIIS for its active participation in exchange feed changes by providing valuable, prompt feedback, compliance, and licensing as a top real-time global data vendor that delivers all the components needed to connect to, and maintain, low latency market data – including managing performance, latency and bandwidth of data feeds.



Colt is a licensed market data vendor who offers direct and normalized market data feeds for equities, derivatives, commodities and foreign exchange (FX) from more than 50 exchanges and liquidity venues worldwide. Colt is also an official real time data vendor for a number of Chinese exchanges offered by CIIS which includes Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). In addition, with CIIS' extensive network and support, Colt was able to obtain real time data from other Chinese exchanges such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), further enhancing its coverage in the Chinese capital market.



Wesley Elder, Product Director, Global Capital Markets, Colt Technology Services , said: "We're grateful for this recognition by CIIS, as we strive to bring our capital market expertise to the world. The digital era has opened up more opportunities in market data licensing, and for capital markets participants. Colt will continue to expand our coverage in the region, and innovate towards delivering market data feeds at consistently low latencies, even during periods of volatility, enabling our customers to capture market opportunities in today's increasingly fast-paced landscape."



In March 2024, Colt was also named "Top Derivatives Data Vendor" (Global category) at the 2023 HKEX Awards held in Hong Kong. The award recognised Colt as one of HKEX's top data vendors based on annualised derivatives data revenue generated from 3 January 2023 to 29 December 2023, highlighting Colt's significant contribution in providing market data to capital markets participants and HKEX clients worldwide.







MENAFN09052024003551001712ID1108192454