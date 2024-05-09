Mothers Day 2024: Chocolate Raspberry Trifle To Alfredo Pasta, 6 Dishes To Make On THIS Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mother's Day is a special occasion to honor the incredible women who have nurtured and loved us unconditionally. It's a day to express our gratitude and appreciation for the selfless sacrifices our mothers make every day. As it falls on May 12, 2024, cooking something special for our moms on Mother's Day is a heartfelt way to show our love and appreciation. Here are a few easy recipes one can cook and make this day extra special.

Eggs Benedict

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

4 slices Canadian bacon or smoked salmon

2 English muffins, split and toasted

Hollandaise sauce (store-bought or homemade)

Instructions:

Bring a pot of water to a simmer. Crack each egg into a small bowl or ramekin.

Carefully slide each egg into the simmering water and poach for about 3-4 minutes, until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.

While the eggs are poaching, heat the Canadian bacon or smoked salmon in a skillet until warmed through.

Place the toasted English muffin halves on plates. Top each half with a slice of Canadian bacon or smoked salmon, followed by a poached egg.

Spoon hollandaise sauce over each egg and serve immediately.

Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

2 large ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 ball fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced

Fresh basil leaves

Balsamic glaze

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Arrange alternating slices of tomato and mozzarella on a serving platter.

Tuck fresh basil leaves between the tomato and mozzarella slices.

Drizzle balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil over the salad.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve immediately as a refreshing appetizer or side dish.

Also read:

Were Dino Morea, John Abraham not in talking terms because of Bipasha Basu? Here's what we know

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Ingredients:

8 oz fettuccine pasta

2 chicken breasts, cooked and sliced

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook the fettuccine pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.

Pour in the heavy cream and bring to a simmer. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese until melted and smooth.

Add the cooked chicken slices to the sauce and simmer for a few minutes until heated through. Toss the cooked fettuccine pasta with the Alfredo sauce until well coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with additional grated Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 oz linguine pasta

4 cloves garlic, minced

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup white wine (optional)

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp olive oil

Fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook the linguine pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.

Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook until pink and opaque, about 2-3 minutes per side.

Stir in the lemon zest, lemon juice, and white wine (if using). Simmer for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Add the cooked linguine pasta to the skillet and toss until well coated in the lemon garlic sauce.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.

Berry Mascarpone Tart

Ingredients:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

8 oz mascarpone cheese, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Assorted fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

2 tbsp apricot preserves

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out the thawed puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle.

Transfer the puff pastry to the prepared baking sheet. Use a knife to score a border about 1 inch from the edge of the pastry (do not cut all the way through).

Bake the puff pastry in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown and puffed up. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

In a bowl, mix together the softened mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy.

Spread the mascarpone mixture evenly within the scored border of the cooled puff pastry.

Arrange the fresh berries on top of the mascarpone mixture.

In a small saucepan, heat the apricot preserves over low heat until melted. Brush the melted preserves over the berries.

Slice the tart into squares and serve.

Chocolate Raspberry Trifle

Ingredients:

1 box chocolate cake mix, baked and cooled

2 cups fresh raspberries

1 package instant chocolate pudding mix

2 cups cold milk

1 container of whipped topping

Chocolate shavings or cocoa powder for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the chocolate cake mix according to the package instructions. Bake in a 9x13-inch pan and let cool completely. Cut into cubes.

In a bowl, whisk together the instant chocolate pudding mix and cold milk until thickened.

In a trifle dish or large glass bowl, layer half of the chocolate cake cubes at the bottom.

Spread half of the chocolate pudding over the cake layer.

Arrange half of the fresh raspberries on top of the pudding layer.

Spread half of the whipped topping over the raspberry layer.

Repeat the layers with the remaining cake cubes, pudding, raspberries, and whipped topping.

Garnish the top of the trifle with chocolate shavings or a dusting of cocoa powder.

Refrigerate the trifle for at least 2 hours before serving to allow the flavors to meld.