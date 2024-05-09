Hardeep Nijjar Murder Suspect Entered Canada On Student Visa, Got It In Days: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of the suspects in the shooting of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar has claimed in a social media video that he entered Canada on a 'study approval' that took him only a few days to secure, according to Canada-based worldwide news.

The accused, Karan Brar, in a video posted online in 2019, said he applied for a student visa through EthicWorks Immigration Services in Bathinda, in the Indian state of Punjab.

He claimed to have acquired his study visa days later, according to a translation of his Punjabi-language statement obtained by Global News.

The promotional video and a picture of Brar, who the firm claimed was from Kotkapura, a city north of Bathinda, were uploaded on EthicWorks' Facebook page.

"Congratulations Karan Brar for the Canada study visa," the caption below the video read. "One more happy client from Kotkapura," reported Global News.

According to another Facebook profile allegedly held by Brar, he relocated to Edmonton on May 4, 2020, after beginning his studies at Bow Valley College in Calgary on April 30, 2020, Global News said.

Brar, 22, Karanpreet Singh, 28, and Kamalpreet Singh, 22, were all taken into custody in Edmonton on Friday. They are accused of murder and conspiracy; they appeared in court in Surrey, British Columbia on Tuesday.

Members of the Sikh Community in British Columbia packed a Surrey courthouse on Tuesday as three Indian nationals accused of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder made their first court appearance via video, according to the Globe and Mail, a Canadian news website. The three men were arrested in Edmonton last week on Friday and charged with first-degree murder and homicidal conspiracy in connection with Nijjar's June 2023 killing, which badly harmed Canada-India ties.

Notably, ties between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government of killing Nijjar. However, India has dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated".