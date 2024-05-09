EPL Footballer Treated For Laughing Gas Addiction After Illegal Nitrous Oxide Canisters Found In Flat: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Emergency services swiftly responded to assist a Premier League footballer grappling with an addiction to laughing gas, sparking urgent apprehension for his safety. A Mail Sport report quoting sources revealed that a confidant of the esteemed player, who has previously donned his nation's colors at the Under 21 level, sounded the alarm upon discovering him amidst a collection of illicit nitrous oxide canisters within his urban residence.

Speculations arise that the player, whose identity remains undisclosed, experienced a setback in his recovery journey, having relapsed subsequent to undergoing rehabilitation in a bid to combat his addiction.

According to the report, paramedics promptly arrived at the undisclosed location, conducting thorough assessments and issuing a stern caution to the footballer, who reportedly made numerous efforts to combat an addiction jeopardizing both his health and career. Although police were present at the scene, no indications suggest initiation of criminal proceedings.

The player's club has reportedly been apprised of the situation, having provided substantial support over an extended period. Their involvement in sending him to a specialized rehabilitation facility earlier in the season underscores their commitment to his well-being.

The emergency call was reportedly placed last month, prompted by the worried apprehensions of the player's family, who feared a relapse. Confirmation of these concerns arose when a friend discovered him inside the apartment, surrounded by a significant number of bottles. Acknowledging the severity of the issue, the player has persistently endeavored to break free from the addiction. Meanwhile, his club remains steadfast in providing assistance, optimistic that he can reclaim his career.

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as 'hippy crack', is contained in canisters that can vary in size, including super-sized ones. These canisters are utilized to fill balloons, which are then inhaled to induce a rapid 'high'. However, such usage poses a range of risks, including heart attacks, strokes, and brain damage, and has tragically led to fatalities among users.

In November, legislation was revised to classify nitrous oxide as a controlled Class C Drug. Possession for inhalation is now considered a criminal offense, although conviction may be improbable unless there is evidence of intent to supply to others.

New super-sized canisters can administer up to 80 times the usual dose, and while these canisters are readily available for purchase online at relatively low prices, buyers must confirm they are over 18 and intend to use them for food production purposes.

There are growing concerns regarding the widespread use of nitrous oxide among Premier League footballers, particularly since routine drug tests are unlikely to detect its presence.

In 2013, Kyle Walker was observed inhaling it, and fellow England star Raheem Sterling received a reprimand from then-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers for similar behaviour.

During a 2018 pre-season event, Arsenal players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette, and Mesut Ozil were captured on film partaking in it. Additionally, a year later, Jack Grealish, who was then with Aston Villa, was photographed inhaling from a balloon.

Last year, Everton's Dele Alli was pictured surrounded by gas canisters and alcohol, further highlighting the prevalence of its usage among footballers.