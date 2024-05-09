Kerala: Body Of Missing Student Found At Peachy Dam In Thrissur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The body of the missing student was found at Peachy Dam in Thrissur today. A student of Maharaja College went missing in the catchment area of the Peachy Dam on Wednesday( May 8). The body was found by the scuba team after hours of searching.

The deceased was identified as Yahia, a native of Malappuram. Yahia was a student of M. Sc Botany at Ernakulam Maharaja College. He came for an internship at the Forest Research Centre in Thrissur. A group of 12 students came to Peachey Forest Research Center for an internship at Kerala Forest Research Center. The incident happened when he went down to the reservoir with four friends to take a bath.

Minister K Rajan and others led the rescue operations. The body has been shifted to Thrissur District Hospital after initial proceedings.