MMTC PAMP's Akshaya Tritiya Special Edition 10 Gm, 24K 99.99%+ Purest Gold Bar Features Goddess Lakshmi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 8 May 2024: As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, the anticipation for new beginnings and prosperity fills the air. Customers buy Gold and Silver products as a longstanding tradition to usher long-term wealth and abundance into their lives. It is believed that investments made during Akshaya Tritiya yield continuous prosperity and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Moreover, it marks an opportune time for embarking on new ventures, making investments, or marriages.



MMTC-PAMP, Indiaâ€TMs only LBMA-accredited brand, recognised for offering gold and silver coins and bars with the highest purity in India offers the purest 24K 99.99%+ Goddess Lakshmi Gold Bar weighing 10gm. Akshaya Tritiya Special Edition Gold Bar features an intricate image of the Goddess Lakshmi, who is revered as the symbol of wealth and prosperity. In the minted gold bar, she is seated gracefully atop a lotus and adorned with lotus motifs in her hands and feet symbolising purity, fertility, and beauty. Her four hands represent the four goals of life: kÄma, artha, dharma, and moksha. The depiction of a kalash with coins raining down from her palms, as she smiles blissfully symbolizes auspiciousness and abundance. Thus, the presence of Goddess Lakshmi on Gold bars not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also reinforces its symbolic value as a symbol of abundance and divine blessings.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO of MMTC-PAMP said, â€œRecognising the importance of Akshaya Tritiya, we offer a tribute to prosperity with our finely crafted Purest 24K, 99.99%+ Gold bar featuring the revered Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising abundance and purity. With our offerings, we extend our heartfelt wishes for our patrons to acquire gold and seek blessings. Our diverse portfolio of products embodies our commitment to providing the purest Gold and Silver minted products to our customers made with the finest Swiss craftsmanship, ensuring a perfect choice for every cherished moment. As Indiaâ€TMs purest gold and silver coins and bars brand, we endeavour to evoke the spirit of tradition and elegance in each piece, offering a timeless motif of wealth and blessings.â€



This Akshay Tritiya Special Edition Gold Bar is more than just a piece of precious metal - it is a cherished investment in any collection. It comes with the assurance of the highest 999.9+ purity and positive weight tolerance, ensuring that every bar you purchase will weigh more than the mentioned weight. Serving as a reminder of the importance of wealth and prosperity in one's life, it is a timeless keepsake that can be passed down through generations.



MMTC-PAMP offers a wide array of the Purest Gold and Silver coins and bars tailored to diverse religious beliefs, weddings, birthdays, newborn celebrations or everyday gifting - a collection strategized to suit all occasions and preferences. More information on MMTC-PAMP products can be obtained from MMTC-PAMPâ€TMs exclusive stores, leading jeweller partners, online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, or directly from MMTC-PAMPâ€TMs website: mmtcpamp.



Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ purity of the metal. To ensure the product's authenticity, each MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in an Assayer-certified minted card. Each Gold and Silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar you buy weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers get the highest value for their investment.

