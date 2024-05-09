Family Food Centre: Bringing Convenience And Variety To Your Doorstep

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #My Favourite Apps The Peninsula

In the heart of Qatar, Family Food Centre has been catering to the diverse needs of its customers since 1978. As Qatar's oldest organized supermarket chain, Family Food Centre has continued to evolve with the changing landscape of retail shopping, most recently by making avaibale its Supermarket and Department store offerings online with the Family Qatar App .

Shoppers can now easily order groceries and everyday essentials from the comfort of their homes. The Family Food Centre app, available on both iO and Android devices, has garnered over 100,000 downloads and offers a seamless shopping experience with a variety of features. Customers can browse through the extensive selection of more than 50,000 products, including fresh produce, meats, fish, and department store items.

A key aspect of Family Food Centre's appeal is its focus on locally sourced Qatari products, in addition to imports from over 35 countries. Shoppers can expect a unique blend of value, freshness, and quality, with new items being stocked regularly. The fresh fruits and vegetables are a standout feature, as they're flown in throughout the week to ensure maximum freshness.

To make the shopping experience even more rewarding, the Family Food Centre app offers exclusive promotions thoughout the year. App users can stay up-to-date with the latest offers and discounts, ensuring they get the best value for their money.

In addition to the in-app promotions, new customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer that allows them to enjoy their first order for free when they place an order through the app or website. This incentive makes it even easier for Qatar residents to experience the convenience and variety that Family Food Centre has to offer.

As a part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Family Food Centre also offers a loyalty program called Family Club Points. Registered customers can earn points on thousands of products every day, with the option to redeem their accumulated points for future purchases.



Family Food Centre has established itself as a trusted household name and has proven to be a pioneer in Qatar's retail landscape, continually adapting to meet the needs of its customers. With its user-friendly mobile app, extensive product selection, and dedication to quality and freshness, Family Food Centre remains a top choice for residents and citizens looking for convenient and satisfying grocery shopping experiences.