Chris Pine 'Hated' Working As A Restaurant Host Before Becoming A Star

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 9 (IANS) Actor Chris Pine once worked at a restaurant before finding success in Hollywood. However, he has now shared that he hated it and wasn't a "people person" at the time.
"I was a host at a restaurant and just hated it. Could not have hated it anymore. I was not a people person. It was all about just getting work," Pine told Business Insider.
A gamut of romantic comedies, including names such as 'Just My Luck', 'Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', and 'Blind Dating', helped Pine gain the spotlight.
The actor did admit, though, that he didn't really watch a lot of his earlier movies.
When asked if he would ever watch his own films on television, Pine replied: "I mean, not a chance. And that's for most of my films."
