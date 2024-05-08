Techmediabreaks Phone Launches Breakthrough Conversational-Voice Artificial Intelligence Service

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Phone

has unveiled its newest offering: AI-Connect. The new service is a conversational-voice artificial intelligence (“AI”) service that brings together natural language processing (“NLP”), natural language understanding (“NLU”) and large language models (“LLM”) to enable exceptional intent recognition and the ability to create a goal-oriented, fluid dialogue. The new service elevates call handling and appointment-setting for a wide array of sectors, including service-oriented businesses, independent contractors, retail, restaurants and hospitality, real estate and solopreneurs. AI-Connect can handle inbound leads, manage schedules and appointments, and even answer questions in natural conversations with callers.“AI-Connect is much more than just a service or new iteration of AI-enabled CX,” said Phone CEO and cofounder Ari Rabban in the press release.“It's a strategic game-changer that strips away the burden of expensive, complicated technology designed for small businesses. As part of our unified communications as a service ('UCaaS') platform, AI-Connect demolishes traditional barriers, granting businesses of all sizes access to a realm of efficiency and expertise that would typically demand significant investment and time.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Phone

Phone was founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs and now provides more than 50,000 businesses across the United States and Canada with comprehensive, flexible and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone's innovative services, award-winning 24/7 support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 15 straight years of growth. With more than 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, live and AI-assisted answering services, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone's business Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) allows users to connect with anyone anywhere at any time. Phone has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest-growing private companies. For more information about the company, please visit



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN