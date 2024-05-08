Fedex And Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Help Children Of Veterans

(MENAFN- 3BL) FedEx has been a longtime supporter of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF), providing annual support to the organization through scholarships to military veteran's children. This year FedEx provided scholarships to 22 students through MCSF.

To add to the scholarships FedEx provides, this year FedEx launched the“FedEx Career Readiness Initiative” (FCRI) with MCSF. FCRI is a program that allows the students who receive a scholarship through MCSF access to leadership training, job and interview prep, and a chance for the students and their parents to have insight on internship and job opportunities at FedEx.

This year FedEx hosted the first virtual career session on Jan. 19 with 35 participants on the call. Neil Gibson, SVP of Customer Experience at FedEx, served as keynote speaker, and FedEx veteran recruiter, Josh Link, reviewed career opportunities with the students and their parents.