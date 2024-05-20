Jeff Bezos regains second richest position as Bernard Arnault tops Forbes billionaires list

(MENAFN) Jeff Bezos, the American billionaire and founder of Amazon, has regained his position as the world's second richest person, surpassing Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, the tycoon behind luxury goods giant LVMH, continues to hold the title of the world's richest person, according to Forbes' latest ranking of the top 10 wealthiest individuals globally.



As per Forbes' list, Bernard Arnault maintains his leading position with an estimated fortune of USD214.8 billion, a status he has held since February 2024. Jeff Bezos ascended to the second spot with a net worth of USD202.4 billion, having added a billion dollars to his wealth within a week. Despite a significant increase of USD1.5 billion in his wealth over the same period, Elon Musk slipped to third place with a total fortune of USD196.3 billion.



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains in fourth place with a fortune of USD165.6 billion. Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, occupies the fifth position with USD153 billion, while Google co-founder Larry Page ranks sixth with USD145.5 billion. Fellow Google co-founder Sergey Brin follows closely in seventh place with a net worth of USD139.4 billion. American investor and Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett is eighth on the list with a fortune of USD137.5 billion.



This reshuffling among the world's top billionaires underscores the dynamic nature of global wealth and the competitive spirit among the leading figures in the tech and luxury industries. Despite the fluctuations, these individuals continue to dominate the economic landscape with their substantial financial portfolios.

