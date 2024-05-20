Bodies Of Those Killed In Helicopter Crash In Iran Sent To Tabriz

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The bodies of those killed in the helicopter crash carryingIranian President Ibrahim Raisi were sent to Tabriz.
Azernews reports, with reference to a foreign media outlet, thatKyzyl Aypara reported on this.
It is reported that the search operations have beencompleted.
