Iranian President, Foreign Minister Officially Confirmed Dead In Helicopter Crash, Iran's Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tehran on Monday confirmed the deaths of Iranian PresidentEbrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and otherofficials in a helicopter crash in the country's northwesternprovince, Azernews reports.

Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansourisaid in a statement on his X that all on board, including thepresident, foreign minister, accompanying delegation, andhelicopter crew, died.

Earlier, Iranian state media also confirmed the deaths of thepresident and all on board the helicopter that crashed in amountainous area of East Azerbaijan Province on Sundayafternoon.

The helicopter was also carrying Iranian Foreign AffairsMinister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan ProvinceGovernor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah AliHashim.