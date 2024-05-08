After Driest April, Bengaluru Gets Relief With Heavy Rainfall This Week IMD Issues Yellow Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru rainfall has brought major relief for residents as the city witnessed intermittent rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow rainfall alert for the Karnataka's capital city on Wednesday, forecasting partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers until May 12 rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of the city including Hebbal flyover towards the airport and Veerannapalya, Maharani underpass, Summanahalli, Summanahalli, Vaddarapalya signal, Nagawara, Hebbal railway station, and Kamakshipalya areas trees fell due to powerful gusts in Jayamahal Road, Kathriguppe signal, Gundu Rao Circle, Lingarajapuram Main Road, Mehkri Circle, PES college near Devegowda circle, Gangamma Circle, Hennur Main Road, and Malleshwaram.'Driest April in 41 years'Bengaluru experienced its driest April in 41 years. Known for its pleasant climate, the city endured an unusually hot summer last month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Bengaluru did not receive any rainfall in April, marking the first occurrence of such an event since 1983 this, Bengaluru saw no rainfall throughout the month, recording 0 mm. The last notable rainfall of approximately 106.6 mm was recorded in November 2023, and since then, the city witnessed a lack of significant rainfall, leading to a rise in temperatures last month experienced its second-hottest day in April in at least 50 years, with the mercury reaching 38.5 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature recorded in April was 39.2 degrees Celsius, noted in April 2016 react on Bengaluru rainsSocial media users bombarded the X (formerly Twitter) for sharing their reactions on Bengaluru rainfall after water crisis and the driest month of April. One user wrote,“Catch the Rain. All the water going down the drain. Bangluru stays thirsty...”“Just a few days back,they were facing a water shortage. Seeing the water logging,I shudder what wud b the scene in Mumbai when it rains.2 save the chaos,all drains r getting repaired & everything dumped on the roads (or whatever is left).The 1st big rains will b as seen in vdo,” another user commented.

“Bengaluru streets are waterlogged with heavy rains,” the third user reacted.



MENAFN08052024007365015876ID1108191393