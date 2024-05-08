Sky-High Benefits: Emirates and Tap Payments Set to Transform SME Travel with Exclusive Rewards Partnership

(MENAFN- Hivemind Creative Marketing) Dubai, May 8, 2024: Emirates and Tap Payments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, ushering in a new era of convenience, savings, and growth opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the MENA region.



Key Highlights:

● The strategic agreement was signed by Dina Al Herais, Emirates’ Vice President Commercial Products, Business and Leisure, and Anwar Marafi, Head of Value Added Services, at Tap Payments. Also present Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management at Emirates, alongside Ahmad Alwazzan, Managing Director of the UAE at Tap Payments.

● The partnership combines Tap Payments' innovative payment products with Emirates' renowned Business Rewards program.

● SMEs can now easily convert their Tap Payments Rewards into Emirates Business Rewards, enhancing their travel experiences and supporting business operations across diverse destinations.



Anwar Marafi, Head of Value-Added Services for Tap Payments, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited and privileged to partner with Emirates, the world's most iconic airline, to offer our SME customers a seamless way to convert their Tap Payments Rewards into Emirates Business Rewards. This collaboration empowers our valued customers to grow their businesses through travel opportunities and showcases our commitment to driving innovative products and supporting businesses across the MENA region."



The initiative offers a straightforward and quick conversion process, enabling small businesses to start benefiting from travel opportunities that can help grow their businesses.



Through this strategic alliance, Emirates and Tap Payments aim to reach, engage, and attract Tap's extensive SME customer base across the region, with the objective of enrolling these SMEs in the Emirates Business Rewards Program by 2025.



This partnership will unlock a range of benefits designed to enhance the travel experience for SMEs. From easy online booking management to complimentary enrollment in the Emirates Business Rewards program, they’ll have the opportunity to accumulate points on all business travel, providing substantial flexibility and cost savings.



Stay tuned for more details on how your business can benefit from this innovative partnership as we gear up for exciting developments in the near future.

