Cambodia, Qatar Reiterate Commitment To Further Boost Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, May 9 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia and Qatar yesterday reiterated their commitments, to further enhancing bilateral ties and extending support in the international fora for the shared interests of both nations.

The reiteration was made during a meeting in Phnom Penh, between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sok Chenda Sophea, and Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel, ambassador of Qatar to Cambodia, with residence in Hanoi, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's press release.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the enduring friendship and robust cooperation between Cambodia and Qatar, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2008, the press release said.

They also concurred on the importance of establishing a mechanism for bilateral consultations, between their respective ministries of foreign affairs, it said, adding that, the platform will serve as an effective tool for exploring additional avenues for bilateral cooperation.– NNN-AKP