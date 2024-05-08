Zarqa University Signs Mous With Iraqi Universities In Sulaymaniyah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, May 8 (Petra) -- Zarqa University, represented by Vice President for Administrative Affairs, Nidal Eshah, signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with all Iraqi universities in Sulaymaniyah Governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the Jordanian Higher Education Forum in Erbil.In a press statement on Wednesday, Eshah expressed his pride in the distinguished cooperation with the universities of Sulaymaniyah Governorate, which came as a culmination of the success of the Jordan-Kurdistan Higher Education Forum 2024, dubbed "Shaping the Future through Sustainable Development", organized by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in coordination and cooperation with the Kurdistan Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Jordanian Tourism Promotion Authority.Eshah pointed out that this cooperation would consolidate academic, research and scientific relations and establish an advanced future relationship that serves both sides by encouraging cultural and student exchange and establishing joint scientific and research projects and programs.