Ankara Hosts Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Forum

An Azerbaijan-Türkiye business forum was held in Ankara on May8.

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, andCevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye,participated in the opening of the business forum.

Ali Asadov and Cevdet Yilmaz addressed the event, highlightingthe business and investment environment in both Azerbaijan andTürkiye.

They underscored the governments' commitment to supportingdialogue and collaboration between the business communities of thetwo countries.

The forum provided a platform for bilateral meetings amongAzerbaijani and Turkish businesspersons.