               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ankara Hosts Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Forum


5/8/2024 7:20:59 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Azerbaijan-Türkiye business forum was held in Ankara on May8.

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, andCevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye,participated in the opening of the business forum.

Ali Asadov and Cevdet Yilmaz addressed the event, highlightingthe business and investment environment in both Azerbaijan andTürkiye.

They underscored the governments' commitment to supportingdialogue and collaboration between the business communities of thetwo countries.

The forum provided a platform for bilateral meetings amongAzerbaijani and Turkish businesspersons.

MENAFN08052024000195011045ID1108190995


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search