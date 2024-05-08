(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Hammered by Shopify Weakness

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 8, 2024







Stocks End Negative Shopify Bruised, TransAlta Jumps (CORRECTS INFO ABOUT TSX AND DOLLAR CLOSING FIGURES)Equities in Canada's largest centre got to within sight of breakeven by Wednesday's close, but were weighed down by weakness in tech plays.The TSX Composite remained red 31.46 points to close Wednesday afternoon at 22,156.47.The Canadian dollar eked lower 0.01 cents at 72.81 cents U.S.Tech proved the biggest anchor around the neck of the market, with Shopify thundering lower by $19.73, or 18.7%, to $86.02, while Docebo fell $1.59, or 2.5%, to $62.70.In health-care, Bausch Health Companies stumbled 54 cents, or 5.3%, to $9.66, while Tilray shrank six cents, or 1.8%, to $2.68.In materials, Fortuna Silver Mines slipped 22 cents, or 3.3%, to $6.55, while SSR Mining dropped 15 cents, or 2%, to $7.32.Utilities tried to pick the slack, with TransAlta improving 30 cents, or 3.1%, to $10.04, while Capital Power headed north 79 cents, or 2.2%, to $37.09.In consumer staples, Jamieson Wellness grabbed 51 cents, or 2%, to $26.03, while Maple Leaf Foods advanced 65 cents, or 2.8%, to $24.18.In the financial realm, goeasy marched $5.37, or 2.9%, to $189.90, while IGM surged 51 cents, or 1.4%, to $38.41.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange slumped 3.22 points to close at 590.02.Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive by Wednesday's closing bell, with utilities climbing 1.1%, consumer staples higher 0.9%, and financials ahead 0.7%.The four laggards were weighed most by information technology, off 4.7%, health-care, down 1.2%, and materials 0.03%.ON WALLSTREETThe Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to six days, as investors shook off some weakness in tech.The 30-stock index hiked 172.13 points to 39,065.39.The S&P 500 crept back 0.03 points to 5,187.67.The NASDAQ fell 29.8 points to 16,302.76.Uber shares fell 5.7% after the ride-share company posted a surprising net loss and weaker-than-expected bookings revenue, while Intel lost more than 2% after the chipmaker lowered its second-quarter revenue guidance. Tesla shares dipped 1.7% after Reuters reported that U.S. prosecutors are looking into whether the company committed wire fraud as part of a probe into Tesla's Autopilot systems.Amgen and JPMorgan Chase were the biggest contributors of gains to the Dow, advancing more than 2% each.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.5% from Tuesday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices revived 80 cents to $79.18 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sank $8.30 to $2,315.90.

