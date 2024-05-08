ASE Ranks 1St In Arab Region In Achieving Dividend Yield In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) - Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ranked first in the Arab region in achieving dividend yield, in light of the "unprecedented" dividends distributed by ASE-listed public joint-stock companies to shareholders during the year 2023.The achievement was announced during the ASE participation, represented by CEO Mazen Wathaifi, in activities of the annual conference of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) and meetings of Board of Directors and its General Assembly in its 49th session.During the conference, the ASE, along with three new stock markets, joined the Net Zero Alliance, which are Bahrain, Muscat and Palestine.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Wathaifi said the Net Zero Emissions is "not just a goal, but a change in thinking, and a mass responsibility to protect the planet for future generations and a journey to realize a future world, where humans and nature coexist in harmony."This initiative aims to enhance sustainable stock exchange practices, strengthen their competitiveness, and build a more comprehensive financial system in the Middle East and North Africa region, especially for Arab stock markets to be role models for listed companies that adhere to sustainability principles.