QC Chairman Conducts Business Visit To Algeria To Promote Commercial Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani recently embarked on a business visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria which included a series of meetings with a number of Algerian officials.

The visit aimed to strengthen commercial and economic relations between the Qatari and Algerian private sectors, with a focus on increasing Qatari industrial investments in Algeria and attracting Algerian investment to Qatar.

It included meetings with Lieutenant-General H E Said Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, H E Ali Aoun, Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, H E Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, and H E Salah Eddine Taleb, Governor of the Bank of Algeria.

In a separate meeting, H E Lieutenant General Saïd Chengriha, Chief of Staff of People's National Army, received Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, during which they discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the private sectors on both countries in the industrial fields.

Similarly, H E Ali Aoun, Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, received the Chairman of Qatar Chamber in the presence of the Ambassador of Qatar to Algeria, H E Abdulaziz Al Naama.

During the meeting, both officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the industrial fields. They also reviewed experiences in the industrial sector in both countries, along with opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing industries, particularly in the food sector and others.

The Algerian Minister, in turn, urged Qatari businessmen to invest in industrial projects in Algeria, emphasising the significance of cooperation between both sides in establishing partnerships that benefit the economies of both brotherly nations.

On the other hand, H E Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, held a meeting with QC Chairman at the Ministry's headquarters. During the meeting, they focused on ways to enhance trade cooperation relations between both countries and emphasized the role of the private sector in activating mutual investments and increasing the level of trade exchange.

For his part, H E Salah Eddine Taleb, Governor of the Bank of Algeria, hosted a meeting with HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani at the Bank's premises. The discussion focused on enhancing cooperation between both countries in the finance, banking, and insurance sectors.