Qatar Chamber Highlights Important Role Of Entrepreneurship In Growth And Economy' S Diversification

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber (QC) highlighted the important role played by entrepreneurship in the growth, diversification and sustainability of the economy as well as the QC's keenness on supporting male and female entrepreneurs and helping them develop their businesses.

At a roundtable titled 'Self-Employment Drivers and Its Socio-Economic Environment in Qatar and the Region' at the Chamber's headquarters, QC board member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned said that the Chamber strongly believes in the pivotal role played by entrepreneurs and seeks to assist them in developing their businesses. This includes enabling them to transform their innovative ideas into successful enterprises by facilitating their participation in local and regional exhibitions and forums, such as the 'Made in Qatar' expo, which gives this category an opportunity to introduce their projects and find outlets to export their products.

The roundtable was organized by the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence at the Qatar University College of Business & Economics in cooperation with Qatar Chamber, with discussions focusing on the personal characteristics and qualities of entrepreneurs and self-employed people, and how these characteristics can impact the work environment.

QC board member noted the importance of a joint research titled 'Personality Characteristics of Self-Employed Individuals and the Socio-Economic Impacts', prepared by Dr Charbel Bassil, Dr. Arsalan Safari and Dr. Mahour Parast.

QC Acting General Manager Ali bu Sherbak Al Mansori highlighted that the roundtable contributes to identifying localization objectives and job opportunities, as well as facilitating the exchange of experiences between Qatar University, entrepreneurs, and the private sector.

Dean of the Qatar University College of Business & Economics Prof. Rana Sobh praised the cooperation with the Chamber, indicating that there are a host of joint projects and successful initiatives between both parties.

She also said that Qatar University's top priorities is to promote innovation and entrepreneurship with the aim to enhance the country's economic diversification, noting that the university is keen to prepare graduates for the labor market and foster their entrepreneurial mindset.

Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence Prof. Said El-bana delivered a presentation titled 'Self-Employment and the Socio-Economic Environment in Qatar and the Region: Perspectives on Localization Strategies in the GCC Countries'.

El-bana reviewed the main challenges facing the region, the role of education in promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship, and localization practices in the region from several perspectives.

The roundtable also featured presentations and insights from speakers representing various institutions, including the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar University, Qatar Chamber, Injaz Qatar, the International Labor Organization, Torba Store, Torba Market, and the Young Entrepreneurs Club.

MENAFN08052024000067011011ID1108189642