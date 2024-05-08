Betty Diaz Of Paramount Global Named 2024 Bush Institute Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program Scholar

(MENAFN- 3BL) Betty Diaz, Director of Programs & Operations, Paramount Veterans Network has been named one of 34 Scholars who will form the George W. Bush Institute's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program 's sixth annual class. The program is a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at individuals serving our nation's veterans and their families who are motivated to broaden their skillsets, knowledge, and influence across the country.

Participants were selected after a rigorous application and interview process. Throughout the five-month program, they will meet with a variety of nationally-known and distinguished professionals, educators, and experts in veteran transition and leadership development such as the eighth United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald, retired United States Air Force General Alfred Flowers, and Bush Institute Senior Fellow Dr. Deborah Birx. They will attend the first three sessions at the George W. Bush Presidential Center and travel to Washington, D.C. for the fourth session. The program will conclude at the Bush Center in October.

Betty Diaz serves as the Director of Programs and Operations for the Paramount Veterans Network at Paramount Global. In this role, she manages the day-to-day operations, oversees and organizes all cross-department programs to build synergy within Paramount, support veteran service organizations and non-profits to drive meaningful impact for the veteran and military community among and other military-related initiatives which include but not limited to veteran hiring, content creation and distribution, etc.

“I'm thrilled to join one of the most reputable leadership programs. I look forward to the opportunity to learn and lead with purpose, while inspiring others to make an impact in our communities.” ~Betty Diaz

The Veteran Leadership Program is part of the Bush Institute's commitment to developing and supporting effective leaders, and it builds on the organization's extensive body of work on veteran transition issues around employment, education, and health and well-being. An important part of this work is Check-In, which connects veterans, military service members, and their families to the most appropriate mental and brain health care anywhere in the country at no cost to the individual.

Each participant joins the program with a planned personal leadership project, which allows them to implement what they learn in the program in service of improving the lives of veterans and the military-connected community across the United States.

During the five-month program, Betty Diaz will develop her initiative in designing a program that focuses on improving the workforce. The project will support veterans who are transitioning out of the military and are interested in working in media or related fields. She hopes to impact the veteran and military family community by improving the workforce and media landscape.

“I am thrilled that Betty Diaz has been named as a 2024 Bush Institute Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program Scholar. Thrilled, impressed, proud – but not surprised. All of us involved with the Veterans Network at Paramount have seen her tireless dedication to improving the lives of our veterans. She is a passionate advocate who will thrive as a member of this year's class. Knowing her as I do, I suspect she will give as much as she gets to her fellow scholars, elevating the experience for everyone involved with this terrific program.” - Jim Axelrod, Chief Correspondent & Executive Editor of Eye on America franchise, CBS Evening News

The new cohort of Scholars joins an active network of more than 200 alumni from five previous classes who are rising leaders – both veterans and non-veterans – from a wide range of sectors who are working to improve outcomes for veterans, military service members, and their families. They hold a variety of leadership roles in business, veteran-serving nonprofits, government, and academia; many are active-duty and reserve military service members.

The 2024 program will begin on June 25 in Dallas, Texas.

