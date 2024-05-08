Fleet Profile: Pepsico Drives Toward Net-Zero Emissions By 2040

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Fleet Equipment
To say that the potential for reducing fleet carbon emissions within PepsiCo's Frito-Lay and Pepsi Beverage operations is considerable would be an understatement. In North America alone, the company owns more than 80,000 Class 1-8 assets, including on- and off-highway vehicles, trailers and material handling equipment.
“There are a number of ways we're working to decarbonize our fleet operations,” said Adam Buttgenbach, director of fleet engineering and sustainability at PepsiCo.“Among them are optimizing delivery networks for maximum payload and reduced empty mileage. We have also been implementing scaled deployments of electric and other alternative fuel-powered vehicles.”
