Aspetar Hospital Provides Medical Care For Athletes Participating In U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Athletes competing in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 received world-class medical care throughout the competition from the Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital.

The Qatar-based entity is internationally renowned for being a leading sports medicine facility.

As part of a partnership agreement between Aspetar and the tournament's Local Organizing Committee (LOC), athletes benefitted from a wide range of medical services.

This included medical personnel stationed at stadiums, as well as expert guidance and care on acute sports injuries and illnesses. Aspetar also collaborated with local partners to provide emergency care and ambulance services at all tournament venues.

“One of the key factors behind the success of tournaments such as the under-23 Asian Cup is the ability for us to leverage the expertise of Aspetar, who are global leaders in sports medicine,” said Hassan Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the LOC.

“Through our partnership with Aspetar, we were able to give Asia's rising football stars the best medical care available, reaffirming Qatar's place as a leading sports destination.”

Aspetar also dedicated a time of massage and physio therapists to support referees taking part in the tournament also received.

The medical services provided for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 were made available on a 24-hour basis, with doctors available around the clock at team hotels as well as the Medical Command Center (MCC).

Dr. Khalid Al Khelaifi, Chief Medical officer of LOC's medical committee:“Our work with the under-23 Asian Cup comes as part of a long legacy of supporting athletes at mega-sporting events hosted by Qatar. Our work ensured that the future Olympians taking part in the tournament performed at the highest level by receiving the best medical tournament possible.”

This edition of the biennial tournament acted as Asia's qualifiers to the Men's Olympic football tournament in Paris.

Champions Japan were joined by runners-up Uzbekistan and third-place finishers Iraq in qualifying to the 2024 Summer Olympics, while fourth-place Indonesia will vie for a final spot at the summer games in a play-off match against Africa's representative Guinea.

“Aspetar's participation in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup was a distinguished opportunity to showcase once again on the advanced services provided by Aspetar in the field of sports medicine” said Khalid Al Naama, Marketing and Communications Director at Aspetar.

Al Naama continued, "We are grateful for the collaborative spirit with our colleagues in the Qatari football community and the local organizing committee. Their success in hosting the tournament further strengthens Qatar's position as a premier destination for major sporting events. It also reinforces Aspetar's standing as a center of medical excellence for the Asian Football Confederation.”

Aspetar is a world-leading specialized orthopedic and sports medicine hospital and the first of its kind in the Middle East. Since 2007, with a world expert team, the hospital has provided top-level comprehensive medical treatment to all athletes in a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards internationally.