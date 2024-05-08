IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Dominant Victory Propels Them To Third Place In IPL Standings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a stunning display of power-hitting, Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening duo propelled their team to third place in the points table with one of the most emphatic 10-wicket wins in IPL history, decimating Lucknow Super Giants with an astonishing 62 balls to spare.
Opting to bat first on what seemed like a slow and challenging pitch, Lucknow Super Giants managed to post 165/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran anchored the innings, remaining unbeaten on 55 and 48 respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) and Pat Cummins (1/47) were the sole wicket-takers for Sunrisers.
Sunrisers' chase kicked off with off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham's tidy first over, but a boundary off the final ball ignited an onslaught from the opening pair. Travis Head (89* off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28) tore apart the opposition's bowling attack, including Yash Thakur, Gowtham, Naveen
Haq, Ayush Badoni, and Ravi Bishnoi, dispatching the ball to all corners of the ground with relentless aggression.
Despite Ravi Bishnoi creating a couple of opportunities, Lucknow Super Giants failed to capitalize as chances were missed, allowing the Sunrisers' onslaught to continue unabated. A staggering 148 of the 167 runs were amassed through boundaries, with Head smashing 8 fours and an equal number of sixes, while Abhishek Sharma contributed with 8 fours and 6 maximums.
With Lucknow Super Giants languishing at sixth place in the points table, their next encounter against Delhi Capitals looms crucial. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoys a week-long break before facing Gujarat Titans at home.
In a significant turn of events, Mumbai Indians have officially been eliminated from the playoffs race this season, owing to Sunrisers Hyderabad's resounding victory.
