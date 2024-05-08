SOCAR Plans To Expand Its Business In Bulgaria

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to expand itsbusiness in Bulgaria and is working on the development of thedomestic gas distribution network in this country, Azernews reports that Murad Heydarov, head of"SOCAR Balkany" company, said this within the framework of theAzerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum held in Baku today.

According to him, today a Memorandum was signed between SOCARand the Bulgarian company "Asarel Investment", which means anotherstep in the development of SOCAR Balkany's business in Bulgaria:"Now we are working on expanding our presence in Bulgaria andcreating an enterprise to work with end consumers. For thispurpose, we plan to develop the internal gas distribution networkin Bulgaria."

M. Heydarov added that the energy sector is one of the importantcomponents of cooperation between the two countries.