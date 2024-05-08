(MENAFN- Global Advertising)

Make this year's Eid Al Adha a truly memorable occasion by escaping to the unparalleled luxury of JW Marriott Mauritius Resort's Grand Beachfront Villa. Nestled along the pristine southwest coast of Mauritius, this villa redefines opulence with its four exotic suites sprawling across 1,660 square meters, accommodating 8 adults and 8 children comfortably.

At JW Marriott Mauritius Resort, beyond the luxurious Grand Beachfront Villa, guests are treated to an array of exceptional culinary experiences. The resort's five diverse restaurants offer a tantalizing journey through global flavors, with a particular highlight being the Creole-inspired buffet and interactive cooking stations at Le Manoir Dining Room. Here, guests can savor the rich influences of Mauritius' melting pot cuisine, featuring delicacies from India, China, Africa, and France.From tropical fruits to classic egg dishes and local favorites like farata and dholl puri, the breakfast buffet is a feast for the senses.



At dinner, indulge in local dishes such as red snapper and paneer lababdar, expertly crafted by Executive Chef Rishiraj Khunnoo. In addition to buffet offerings, guests can enjoy a selection of à la carte dishes inspired by the local culinary culture and marine surroundings, including pan-fried giant prawns and delicate sea scallops. Whether sipping cocktails or exploring diverse culinary delights, guests at JW Marriott Mauritius are promised an unforgettable dining experience unmatched elsewhere.



For those seeking adventure, the nearby Le Morne Peninsula offers the perfect playground for kitesurfing enthusiasts. 'One-Eye' is a world-class kitesurf spot just footsteps away from the resort, offering challenging conditions for enthusiasts. Guests can access the world's first kitesurf club, ION Club counter, at the resort's Watersports Center, providing personalized tuition programs, equipment rentals, and insider advice. From beginners to advanced riders, the club caters to all levels, ensuring a memorable experience on the waves of One-Eye. Insider tips for the best kitesurfing experience, including optimal periods and safety measures, guarantee a thrilling adventure for all.







Take advantage now of our exclusive offer to enhance your luxury resort experience by extending your stay. Whether you choose to stay for 3 nights, 4 nights, or even 7 nights or more, you'll enjoy significant savings. Save 10% on your stay when you book for 3 nights, 15% when you stay for 4 nights or more, and a generous 20% discount when you extend your stay to 7 nights or beyond.



Unlock more relaxation and enjoyment while saving on your unforgettable holiday at JW Marriott Mauritius Resort. Book now to make this Eid Al Adha a truly memorable occasion filled with luxury, culinary delights, and thrilling adventures at JW Marriott Mauritius Resort.





