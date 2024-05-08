Enemy Hits Residential Area In Kharkiv, Children Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck a residential area in Kharkiv, injuring children.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Hits in a residential area of the city. According to preliminary information, there are injured children," he wrote.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, posted on Telegram that at least three children had been injured. According to him, the details are being established.

Later, Syniehubov added that according to preliminary reports, the strike hit the territory of an educational institution.

"There are data on two injured children - boys aged 13 and 15. Concerned services are examining the scene," he said.