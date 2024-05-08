NCCAL: Kuwait's Celebrations As '25 Arab Cultural Capital To Be Exceptional

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) announced Wednesday that the celebration of Kuwait as the 2025 Arab Cultural Capital would be exceptional.

Speaking to KUNA, NCCAL Secretary General for Art Sector Musaed Al-Zamel said that his team was working hard to prepare for the celebration by undertaking many tours and holding sessions to determine the priorities of this major cultural event.

Al-Zamel added that the celebration ceremony would create new ideas that will feature forums, meetings and cultural sessions that are specific for this event.

The NCCAL work team is examining the best locations to hold the celebration festivities and will be worthy to visitors to see and experience, he added.

He pointed out that the NCCAL employees are cooperating with other local institutions, diplomatic authorities and Arab countries' embassies to shed light on Kuwait's cultural wealth.

Al-Zamel is head of the work team appointed by the higher committee to celebrate Kuwait as the Arab Cultural Capital for the year 2025 -- headed by Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. (end)

