Kuwait Amir Returns From State Visit To Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived on Wednesday, with his accompanying delegation, to Kuwait from Turkiye after concluding his state visit.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation that included Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior officials from the Amiri Diwan and Foreign Ministry. (end)

