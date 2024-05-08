Spanish Students Protest In Support Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Hanadi Watfa

MADRID, May 8 (KUNA) -- Students of Complutense University joined international student protests in support of Palestine and in rejection of the ongoing war in Gaza Strip.

Spain's pro-Palestinian students camped out with tents on the campus in the capital Madrid to show their solidarity with Gaza, demanding the severing of relations between Spain and the Israeli occupation authorities and between Spanish universities and Israeli universities.

The sit-in, under the slogan (From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free), was supported by the university administration and a large number of faculty members, who offered to give the students lectures on Palestine, its history, and the repercussions of recent developments in the region. (end) hnd