Jharkhand: 60-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stripped, Dragged Tied To Bike On Suspicion Of Cow Smuggling

a 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Garhwa district of Jharkhand incident occurred on Friday near Amrora village, around 275 km from state capital Ranchi victim identified as Surswati Ram was on his way to Banshidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle on Friday when three persons intercepted and accused him of being involved in cow smuggling READ: Cow smuggling, slaughter to be punishable under NSA, Gangsters Act in UPAccording to PTI, Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Narayan Singh said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard.“According to the FIR, three persons, identified as Rahul Dubey, Rajesh Dubey and Kashinath Bhuiyan, were on a motorcycle. They intercepted the old man and accused him of being involved in cow smuggling,” Singh said Ram was stripped and tied to a motorcycle.“They dragged me to some distance and escaped after leaving me on the road,” Ram stated in the FIR.

The old man was brought to Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional hospital for treatment police have arrested Kashinath Bhuiyan, while a search operation is on to nab the other two accused.

ALSO READ: Govt plans unique ID for cows like Aadhaar number for humansFour beaten in Haryana on suspicion of cow smugglingIn March, four men from Haryana were allegedly beaten up by locals on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district incident had occurred in Khushkhera police station area of Alwar.

SHO of Khushkhera police station, Virendra Yadav, had said that the patrolling officer received information that some locals had stopped a pickup vehicle in which cows were being allegedly smuggled the police reached the spot, the four suspected cow smugglers were found in an injured state, he had said cows were rescued from the spot and shifted to a cow shelter.

The suspected cow smugglers were allegedly beaten up by the locals.

