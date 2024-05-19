INDIA Bloc A Photo Op, Their Leaders More Interested In Settling Their Children: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched an all-out attack on the INDIA bloc, while enunciating his government's roadmap for Bharat in the third term, which he said is evident.

In an exclusive interview with AMG Media Network's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, PM Modi slammed the INDIA bloc for their incoherent agenda and also fake claims of threat to the Constitution if NDA returns to power for the third term.

“INDI alliance is nothing more than a photo-op. There is no common agenda, there is no campaign strategy,” PM Modi said.

“Most INDI alliance leaders are on bail, they are making allegations to mislead the people, the nation can't trust them,” PM Modi further said.

PM Modi said that the Opposition was blowing its own trumpet but the citizens won't have any faith in them because of their 'opportunism'.

“If you make the INDI alliance sit together, it will appear as if they are trying to settle their children. I can't see the future of the country's children there," he said taking a caustic jibe at the Opposition.

PM Modi also said that the scales are heavily tilted in BJP's favour and there are no double thoughts about it.

Prime Minister, taking objection to the Opposition's charge that BJP will change the Constitution if NDA crosses the 400 mark in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, said,“Those who have repeatedly insulted the Constitution are now dancing with the Constitution on their heads.”

PM Modi also tore into the Opposition's narrative of soaring unemployment and said that the country's robust growth in multiple sectors including aviation, semi-conductors, and digital technology in the past ten years belies their claim.

“Before 2014, there were hundreds of start-ups, today they are in lakhs. Unicorns are re-writing the India growth story and those at the helm are young Indians,” the Prime Minister pointed out.