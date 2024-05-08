New Porsche Taycan Turbo Gt To Debut As Fia Formula E Safety Car At 2024 Sun Minimeal Berlin E-Prix

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT will become the new Safety Car for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, debuting in Berlin on May 11-12.

The Turbo GT features enhanced power, range and faster charging, with the optional Weissach package enabling acceleration from 0-100km/h in 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h, alongside an ATTACK MODE inspired by Formula E technology.

Two Taycan Turbo GT variants, distinguished by exterior colours, will become the championship's Safety Car and replacement Safety Car.

Porsche's involvement in Formula E reflects its commitment to sustainability and electrification, with insights gained from motorsport informing advancements in commercial production, exemplified by the Taycan's continuous improvement.



Berlin, Dubai and Riyadh, 8th May 2024: At the 2024 SUN Minimeal Berlin E-Prix, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT will become the new Safety Car for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The new Taycan Turbo GT was first revealed in Spring earlier this year as the most powerful series Porsche of all time, achieving record-breaking lap times at the Nrburgring and Laguna Seca. Starting at the 2024 SUN Minimeal Berlin E-Prix, 11-12 May, two variants in two different colours will become the championship's new Safety Car and a back-up in case needed.

Equipped with the optional Weissach package, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT achieves an impressive acceleration from 0-100km/h in just 2.2 seconds and attains a remarkable top speed of 305km/h. Its innovate ATTACK MODE draws directly from Formula E technology, as seen in all GEN3 Formula E machines, including the World Championship-winning Porsche 99X Electric. With ATTACK MODE enabled, the car is provided a temporary boost of up to 120 kW of additional power. Of the two new FIA Formula E Safety Cars, one will feature the Weissach package upgrade, which includes a rear wing and no rear seats, and one will feature the standard package without the added rear wing, as well as two front seats and two rear.

Just as the pioneering approach behind Porsche's Formula E race car, the Porsche 99X Electric, the Taycan Turbo GT underwent development at Porsche's R&D facility in Weissach which operates on a net carbon neutral basis. Oversight and maintenance of the vehicles will continue under the expertise of the Porsche specialists from Manthey at the Nrburgring, entrusted with implementing any required adaptations. These enhancements span from warning lights and electrical systems to state-of-the-art communication gear and fire extinguisher.

Behind the wheel of the FIA Formula E Safety Car, the skilled FIA driver Bruno Correia will continue to steer with precision and expertise.

PORSCHE IN FORMULA E

The TAG Heuer Formula E team contests its fifth Formula E season in Season 10 alongside the American customer outfit Andretti Formula E - both in the Porsche 99X Electric.

Porsche reaffirms its dedication to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, emphasising its ambition to lead among traditional automakers in the realms of electrification, sustainability and technology. Through its participation in the championship, the brand garners invaluable insights that inform the development of its electric series-production sports cars.

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, said:“Sustainability and electrification are of great importance to Porsche, which is reflected in our motorsport activities – including the deployment of the Taycan Turbo GT as a Safety Car. This is symbolic of the fact that we learn from motorsport for series applications. In Formula E, this is especially true of our electric sports cars, for example in energy management. This is another reason why the Taycan has improved in almost every discipline recently.”